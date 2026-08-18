This Proto-GTO 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Sperimentale Pininfarina Coupe Will Be Coming To Your Gran Turismo Garage

An addition to Best of Show, the "Most Elegant" categories, and all the other various class trophies that are given out at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, there are also a bunch of other special awards that this year's 218 cars were possibly competing for. Mercedes gives out the Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence Award every year, ArtCenter College of Design awards a car chosen by its car design students, the Classic Car Club of America gives out a trophy, and the designers of Pininfarina pick a favorite car designed by its namesake, just to name a few.

My favorite award to pay attention to is the Gran Turismo Trophy, which has been given out every year since 2008. The Concours says it's "awarded to the most significant car balancing both artistic beauty and performance at the highest level and most desired for inclusion in the Gran Turismo game series," and typically the trophy is presented by game creator Kazunori Yamauchi, though this year it was given out by Takuya Asano, the director of Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo Explore Studio in Los Angeles.

This year's Gran Turismo Trophy went to this one-off 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Sperimentale Pininfarina Coupe, a prototype racer that led to the creation of the 250 GTO. While not every winner of this prize has had their car scanned and included into the game, whether that be because the owner doesn't want to or it just hasn't been done yet, it seems like a sure bet the Sperimentale will be added into the game — its owner won the Gran Turismo Trophy in 2017 with his 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer, and that car is in "Gran Turismo 7." It did take five years between that car winning and it getting added to the game though, so don't expect to see the Sperimentale in the very next update.