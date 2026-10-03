AMC Invented The Bumper To Bumper Warranty In The '70s And Threw In A Free Loaner Car

Many of the consumer protections we take for granted today were not guaranteed in the past. Legal action has resulted in laws to protect consumers on a state-by-state and on a federal basis, including lemon laws that protect consumers from pricey repairs on newly purchased cars. While there are no laws mandating automakers to provide a warranty on the new cars they sell, it has become an industry standard. And it all started with one of the most influential, yet often forgotten, U.S. automakers, the American Motors Corporation (AMC).

The world has AMC to thank for the popularization of the civilian Jeep, the crossover SUV, and the domestic subcompact car, and also the bumper-to-bumper warranty with loaner car and expense reimbursement included. Gerald Meyers, who served AMC in several positions including purchasing manager, vice president of product engineering, and eventually CEO, introduced the car industry's first 12-month or 12,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty with loaner car and expense reimbursement, the AMC Buyer Protection Plan, in 1972.