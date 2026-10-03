These Are The Odd Roadside Attractions You'll Only See In Texas

One of the many joys of the open road is that, if you drive long enough and keep your eyes peeled, you'll inevitably find some absolutely bonkers stuff posted up along the road. Certain people, when they get bored, get extremely and even frighteningly creative, and they sure do love to put their wonderfully strange creations out for everyone to see. In my experience, the weirdest things you'll find are out in the middle of nowhere. If you've ever been to the Dickeyville Grotto in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, or the Sock Barn in Nashville, Indiana, you know exactly what I mean.

What state has more than enough room for delightfully weird attractions? Well, Texas, of course, and when they say everything is bigger in Texas, it sure does apply to the roadside attractions. If you haven't been on a road trip through Texas, it's time to schedule one because some of these are bound to be your favorite roadside attractions.

Among the many extra-large Texas attractions, you'll find gems like the World's Largest Bowie Knife, which officially earned the title from Guinness World Records in 2016 and is found in — who would've guessed it? — the city of Bowie. Yet another world's largest waits for you in Hidalgo. Hidalgo is the self-proclaimed Killer Bee Capital of the World, and that's just what you'll find there: a statue of the world's largest killer bee. Of course, killer bees, also called Africanized bees, don't originate from Hidalgo, but the first U.S. colony was found just outside town in 1990. Finally, there's the giant Matthew McConaughey cutout in the actor's hometown of Uvalde, Texas. What else needs to be said?