How A Pontiac Muscle Car That Didn't Get Made Became Performance Car Of The Year

The muscle car era was already in its final days in 1973, but Pontiac wasn't quite done pushing the performance envelope. Backed by its new 455-cubic-inch Super Duty V-8, the brand was showing off a new variant of the 1973 Pontiac GTO that garnered the title of Performance Car of the Year from Hi-Performance Cars magazine. The only problem? Pontiac canceled the SD-455 version of the GTO at the very last minute, and it never actually went into production.

How could a car that didn't exist win anything? Well, it's a function of how the old-school magazine industry worked. In the pre-computer days, publishing a single issue of a magazine often required an intensive outlay of time and effort that could include waiting four to six weeks for the actual printing process to be completed.

So, for publications to cover the new GTO SD-455 — and have the stories published in April 1973, when the car was expected to hit the streets — they needed early examples well before then. When Pontiac decided to drop the GTO SD-455, for reasons we'll discuss below, the decision came after the team at Hi-Performance Cars had already published the magazine. Whoops!

Another Pontiac with the same Super Duty 455 engine did go into production for 1973: the Firebird SD-455. Only 295 such Firebirds were built in total that year, however, with 1,000 more manufactured in 1974. Some of these rare Pontiac Trans Ams came with vinyl roofs, too.