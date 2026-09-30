Parking Barnacles Are Like Facehuggers From Alien (And Might Violate California Law)

If you go out to see an "Alien" movie, you have an idea of what you're in for. Not just any alien-themed sci-fi film — we're talking films from the franchise universe that followed Ridley Scott's 1979 movie, "Alien." And if you're in the theatre, you won't be surprised to see those angry little facehugger things, but you'd be pretty ticked off to return to your car after the film and find a big, yellow nasty suction device plastered on your windshield.

The device we're talking about is called the Barnacle, an alternative to towing or the much-reviled parking boots Atlanta officials pushed to outlaw. Like a parking boot and its approach to parking enforcement, a Barnacle makes it nearly impossible to drive your car.

Instead of clamping down on your wheel, these devices work by employing giant suction cups to attach to a vehicle's windshield – according to the manufacturer, they do so with 1,000 pounds of force. Unorthodox solution, right? Here's the thing: they might not be squeaky clean in a legal sense. At least in California, that is.

We asked James Rubinowitz, a civil litigator and founder of the legal tech firm Execute.law, about the legality of these steroidal suction cup sets, and he set the record straight. As it turns out, the Barnacle might violate the California Vehicle Code, especially when it's a private business slapping the sucker on your car.