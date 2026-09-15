Why California Bans Forward-Facing Red Lights On Cars

People love to pile on California for its restrictions on automotive modification, especially when it comes to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) — the same folks who regulate California's funny-looking gas pumps — legislation pertaining to aftermarket intake, exhaust, and ECU tunes. As long as these parts are homologated to CARB standards, no problem — but if they're not, they could spell trouble when trying to pass emissions testing or potentially earn their owners a ticket from law enforcement. Though, some popular modifications are perfectly acceptable. For example, vehicle lifts are OK as long as they're within reason (a five-inch body lift or less, to be exact), as is tint that lets in at least 70% of light on the front side windows. Then, as long as passenger vehicles' aftermarket exhaust systems are quieter than 95 decibels, all is well.

However, one lesser-known area of regulation pertains to headlight color. People can rock white or yellow in their forward-facing lights — old-school water-cooled Volkswagen scene nerds (like this author) rejoice — but red is a big no-no. So, why does California ban forward-facing red lights on cars? It's not in the name of restricting tackiness (which would frankly be impossible); it actually relates to, in a sense, discerning what kind of vehicle is behind you. California Highway Patrol's Santa Cruz office spells it out in black and white on its official Facebook page. In their words, it's a "violation of the California Vehicle Code (CVC), specifically Section 25950(a), which states that the emitted light from all lamps and the reflected light from reflectors visible from in front of a vehicle must be white or yellow."