The Annual Sunshine Orange Subaru Crosstrek Parade Is Exactly Why The World Needs More Colorful Cars

I asked Kaplan what inspired her to start this parade.

Yes, car colors are sooo boring these days. That was definitely part of the inspiration. It's just a happy car. You can't be in a bad mood in it. I bought the car in 2018 and realized that naturally, whenever I passed another one on the road, we'd always beep and wave. I had no idea! Everyone seems to be so enthusiastic and fun. I feel like no other car could do this. Ha. I'm not particularly a car person at all, which is the funny thing. It was a no-brainer that I would get the Sunshine Orange. It resonates with my personality.

She may not consider herself a car person, but she gets it. In my experience, fun cars of any variety inspire their owners to greet each other. I regularly swapped waves with Subaru WRX owners while driving one of my own. It's not limited to Subarus, either. We've all heard of the Jeep wave and the ducking phenomenon. NA Miata drivers wave to each other by popping up their barn door headlights, something other generations can't do. But only fun cars seem to participate. I pass other white Ford Transits all the time while driving my camper van, and not once has the other driver waved at me.

@autistic_techie One of the most #autistic things I'll ever do: Join a car meetup with everyone with the same orange car as me! The Second Annual Meet & Parade for Sunshine Orange #Subaru #Crosstrek had over 100 cars meet up in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. We took over the Big Y parking lot and paraded down the street, honking our horns basically every step of the way! ♬ original sound – Autistic Techie

While boring car colors continue to be the most popular, it may also be a chicken-and-egg problem. There are a few exceptions, but most manufacturers don't offer much color selection these days, particularly bright choices. I grew up riding in my mom's bright yellow VW Super Beetle. I've had a World Rally Blue BRZ and multiple red Miatas. I think the roads are prettier and people are happier with more color out there, particularly in the world we live in today.

The other attendees seemed to agree. Even before the parade ended, people were telling Kaplan they couldn't wait to do it again next year. She was going to call it quits after this one, but the event that started as a silly little group drive has taken on a life of its own. And rightfully so, because we need more bright cars in large groups bringing light, joy, and happiness into the world.