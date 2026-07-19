Here's How Much The Average Car Weighs These Days, And Why It Matters

Every generation of new cars seems to arrive with more of everything: airbags, sound-deadening, screens, and even motors under the hood. Electrification alone has added hundreds of pounds of battery to vehicles that never used to carry one, while decades of safety mandates have piled on reinforced structures and additional restraint systems.

Automakers keep stacking on tech, too, from powered everything to bigger infotainment setups, and none of it is free in terms of mass. All of that adds up, and it shows up on the scale. The average new car sold in the U.S. today weighs 4,354 pounds, according to the EPA's 2025 Automotive Trends Report, which covers final data through model year 2024.

The last two model years have essentially tied for the heaviest ever — 4,372 pounds in 2023, 4,354 in 2024 — and a still-preliminary count for year 2025 puts it higher still, at 4,441 pounds. For scale, EPA has been logging this number since 1975, when the average new vehicle weighed 4,060 pounds. And weight, it turns out, isn't even one number.

A car carries at least four separate weight measurements: curb weight, gross vehicle weight (GVW), gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), and payload. Clever suspension and quicker steering can disguise much of that mass, but they can't defy the laws of physics. Here's what carrying all that extra weight actually means for how a car drives and feels, what it costs to run, and how it holds up when things go wrong.