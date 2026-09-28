Why Cars Were Allowed To Enter Yellowstone After The Opening Of The Panama Canal

Yellowstone National Park, where bison create the cutest traffic jams, is widely known not only for its famously scenic drives but as the first national park established in the United States, on March 1, 1872. Reaching three of those states — Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming — it's best known for its famous geyser, Old Faithful, and has consistently welcomed over 4.5 million annual visitors over the past several years. Many of them have the roads to thank for granting them access to the park, but naturally, the roads weren't always there. In fact, Yellowstone didn't even let automobiles enter for its first 43 years.

It was a year after the Panama Canal opened in 1914 that two expositions in California celebrating the opening made national headlines. This inspired motorists to travel across the country to join the celebration, leading Yellowstone to allow automobiles in for the first time. Many of the enterprising early motorists needed to pass the park to get to the expositions in California, so managers let cars enter starting on August 1, 1915, a date chosen to give Yellowstone's unpaved stagecoach trails time to dry out and be drivable. Though the opening of the Panama Canal didn't have a direct influence on the opening of Yellowstone to automobiles, the celebrations of its opening did.