Every Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 (And ZR1) Ranked By Horsepower

The iconic ZR1 badge has featured across five generations of the Corvette since the early 1970s, and every generation has fascinated its own era of muscle car enthusiasts. Depending on the generation, it's spelled with or without a hyphen, a distinction that matters here because these are technically different configurations across very different eras.

What started as a bare-bones competition package with the third-generation (C3) 'Vette has morphed into an exotic in disguise with the C4 before evolving into a full-on forced-induction supercar with the modern-classic C6 generation onward. With each new Corvette now comes the expectation of a high-powered variant that pushes performance benchmarks into the supercar realm while still donning the signature crossed flags. The C8 Corvette's ZR1's 1,064 horsepower makes that point more plainly than any chapter before it. Let's look at how they all compare when it comes to maximum factory power output and rank every ZR1 and ZR-1 Corvette from least to most powerful.