14,000-Mile 1970 AMC AMX For Sale Is Perfect For Muscle Car Fans Heading Off The Beaten Path

It's not often that you run into a car from 1970 with 14,900 miles on the clock. Much less a 1970 AMC AMX with so little road time. That's the case for this muscle car survivor from the year when The Beatles called it quits and Apollo 13 told Houston that they'd had a problem. Just 15 or so miles from Formula 1's true home in the United States, Austin-based Motors Corner USA is selling a 1970 AMC AMX with a 360-cubic-inch V8 and a grab-a-gear manual transmission. And it's just perfectly imperfect enough that you won't feel bad adding some serious mileage to it, something this AMC desperately needs.

For those unfamiliar with the AMX, it was the American Motors Corporation's two-seater competitive entry into the muscle-car market, going up against rivals like the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette. Alas, AMC's short-wheelbase "sports car for the price of a sporty car" didn't sell so well in 1970. AMC made 4,116 AMXs in 1970, which is around half as many as it did the previous year and about a tenth as many AMXs as Ford sold Mach 1 Mustangs that year.

What does all that mean for you? It means getting your hands on one (especially one with so few miles) is easier said than done. So, while it might not be the sort of car you'd expect to see on the lawn at a show where patrons are wearing monocles and sipping overpriced bubbly, its potential as a solid driver is pretty great. Get this: the 1970s muscle car might actually be a steal. That is, if you don't mind a wee bit of work.