14,000-Mile 1970 AMC AMX For Sale Is Perfect For Muscle Car Fans Heading Off The Beaten Path
It's not often that you run into a car from 1970 with 14,900 miles on the clock. Much less a 1970 AMC AMX with so little road time. That's the case for this muscle car survivor from the year when The Beatles called it quits and Apollo 13 told Houston that they'd had a problem. Just 15 or so miles from Formula 1's true home in the United States, Austin-based Motors Corner USA is selling a 1970 AMC AMX with a 360-cubic-inch V8 and a grab-a-gear manual transmission. And it's just perfectly imperfect enough that you won't feel bad adding some serious mileage to it, something this AMC desperately needs.
For those unfamiliar with the AMX, it was the American Motors Corporation's two-seater competitive entry into the muscle-car market, going up against rivals like the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette. Alas, AMC's short-wheelbase "sports car for the price of a sporty car" didn't sell so well in 1970. AMC made 4,116 AMXs in 1970, which is around half as many as it did the previous year and about a tenth as many AMXs as Ford sold Mach 1 Mustangs that year.
What does all that mean for you? It means getting your hands on one (especially one with so few miles) is easier said than done. So, while it might not be the sort of car you'd expect to see on the lawn at a show where patrons are wearing monocles and sipping overpriced bubbly, its potential as a solid driver is pretty great. Get this: the 1970s muscle car might actually be a steal. That is, if you don't mind a wee bit of work.
This 56-year-old AMC AMX is a manual, V8-powered survivor
AMC produced the AMX from 1968 to 1970. In 1971, the AMX became a performance package that buyers could opt for when buying an AMC Javelin. As such, a solid 1970 AMC AMX is quite the collectible muscle car, being the punctuation at the end of the AMX's standalone story. Better yet, how about one with eight cylinders and a manual transmission? This AMX is packing the V8, which was rated at 290 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque when it rolled off the line. That was a 65 hp bump over the 1969 model, though a few horses may have escaped this one's stable over the years.
The 1970 AMX was available with a Shift Command automatic gearbox, but this one marries the 360 V8 to an all-synchromesh four-speed manual transmission with a Hurst shifter. Things inside the AMX's cabin are as you might expect: true to the original with some signs of wear and tear. Even the factory instrumentation remains. The leather upholstery and wood trim have also survived the years. Original documentation comes with the car, including the operating record booklet and owner's manual.
Want this one? As of this writing, the Texas-based muscle car is posted on AutoTrader for $34,900. That might seem like a lot, but it's not too steep considering the typical money a 1970 AMC AMX fetches. The average sale in the current market, according to Classic.com, is $68,091, depending on factors like condition, mileage, and location. You can find an AMC AMX project for $20,000, but this one is probably better if you just want to turn the key and drive.
Somebody please drive this thing unapologetically
For a 56-year-old car, this thing's in pretty good shape. Motors Corner USA says the AMX's 360-cubic-inch V8 starts up quickly and without too much protest, especially after a recently completed service. That service included a rebuild of the OEM four-barrel carburetor, a brake bleed, and a new set of spark plugs. Now, it's not a concours-condition car. As a time capsule, though, and as something that has endured over half a century without a loving nut-and-bolt restoration, it's hard to find any major faults.
There are a few imperfections in the AMX's original paint here and there, including small-yet-noticeable dents on the trunk lid, some disintegrating interior trim pieces, and some dimpling on the passenger-side door. More observant onlookers will certainly spot what appears to be rust forming behind the right rear wheel, but hey, who's perfect? This car needs a little body work, perhaps some bondo and paint, and a driver. After all, how many AMC AMXs are there driving around with less than 15,000 miles on the clock? Damn few, really. We're just glad this one might escape the list of the wildest cars left to rust.