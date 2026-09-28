These Dead Airlines Need To Return To The Skies

You could literally count all of the legacy carriers that predated deregulation in 1979 on one hand. Commercial aviation in the United States was a much more vibrant landscape when the federal government tightly regulated the industry. The hope that cutting restrictions would reduce ticket prices came true over the 1980s and 1990s, but the trend gradually reversed as airlines consolidated into behemoths. This time, higher airfares weren't paired with excellent service or well-compensated crews.

We asked our readers earlier this week which dead airlines they'd like to see return to the skies. While a few of you believe every airline is the same leased-plane operator with different branding, the comment section still featured a cavalcade of defunct carriers. Readers had their own reason for wanting certain returns, from restoring hometown pride and longing for better in-flight service to pure nostalgia. Without further ado, here are the airlines of days gone that you revived for your next flight: