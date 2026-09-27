7 Tips For Successful Camping With An SUV

Camping has been putting the "Sport" back in "Sport Utility Vehicle" for several years now, as SUVs have become the vehicle of choice for an increasing number of campers. The high clearance and 4WD capability of many mid-size and full-size SUVs make them ideal for navigating remote spots. They have plenty of room for camping gear, and lots of people have looked at the cargo area and thought, "I could sleep in there." Others have bolted a pop-up tent on the roof or strapped one to the back of their SUV.

Still, getting the best SUV camping experience requires some planning and forethought. For example, do you plan to sleep inside your SUV? Then you'd better make sure you have enough room. Are you going off-roading? In this case, it's best to have four-wheel drive (4WD). When pulling a boat or camper, towing capacity is naturally a significant consideration.

Other SUV camping tips, which we'll explore below, include not overpacking, planning for extreme weather, carrying enough water, checking local laws regarding in-vehicle sleeping, packing the right gear, and tent configurations. While SUV camping can be as simple as throwing your gear in the back and going, you'll have even more fun once you know what you're doing.