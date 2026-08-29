The Off-Grid Car Camping Gear I Rate (And What's Not Worth Your Money)

There are two seasons here in Florida — "This is kind of nice" and "Oh my God, I'm going to die!" I camp every month in both kinds of weather, though six months out of the year, I'm at a spot with electric hookups so I can run my air conditioner. The rest of the year, I'm off-grid. There are multiple places in Florida where you can car camp off-grid for free, if you know where to look. Check out these sources to find off-grid campsites in the U.S.

What do we mean by the term "car camping?" Some use the term to refer to camping in your vehicle; others use it to refer to tent camping in a spot you can drive to. I'm going to refer to both, since there's some overlap in your choice of gear when you do either one "off-grid," or without electrical or water hookups. My own setup is a 23-year-old Dodge Ram 1500 with a topper on the bed. I converted the back of the truck into a small camper, complete with a bed platform, bed rug, toilet, cabinet, and TV.

My rig is self-sufficient out in the woods. I have enough electrical power for anything less draining than an A/C. I also keep a couple of good sleeping bags, all the utensils I need to cook a decent meal, some safety gear, and a couple of tents in case I need them. Of course, I leave enough room to carry sufficient water and food.