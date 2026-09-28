A Pilot Sponsored By Red Lion Gasoline Decided He Should Make A Real Lion His Co-Pilot

Celebrity in the 1930s was different from celebrity today. In early 1930, celebrity pilot Roscoe Turner and Gilmore Oil set a transcontinental flight record aboard the Lockheed Express, making the run from New York to Los Angeles in just 18 hours, 42 minutes. At the time Gilmore Gasoline was branded as "red lion," touting the fuel as giving your car's engine more "roar." A flamboyant showman, Turner convinced the owner of a lion farm to donate a cub for the record attempt. The 3-week-old cub he dubbed Gilmore the Flying Lion was used in his stunts, including the speed trials and the then-world-famous Cleveland National Air Races.

Turner was an air racer and aerobatics ace, well known for his flair for the dramatic. Having learned to fly for the U.S. Army during World War I, Turner quickly became a nationally renowned barnstormer, performing wing-walking stunts and artfully choreographed parachute jumps. In 1922 he served prison time for buying a Curtiss JN-4 that turned out to be stolen government property. Turner later opened the Roscoe Turner Flying Circus before moving on to flying stunts for films and starting an airline. When the Great Depression killed his entrepreneurial spirit, he jumped back in speed planes and secured sponsorship from Gilmore Oil.

Turner and his flying lion gained international acclaim for their stunts from April through December of 1930. After the cub grew too large to continue flying, Turner's notoriety continued to bloom. He won his first Bendix Trophy race in 1933 and Thompson Trophy air race in 1934 after working with Jimmy Wedell and Harry Williams to develop a new low-wing speed plane. The monoplane was little more than a seat, a tiller, and a Pratt & Whitney nine-cylinder radial engine.