What Car Or Vehicle Did You Purchase For A Steal Of A Deal?

I've added a few new vehicles to my garage and driveway this year, some of which may make their way onto these pages in the coming weeks. The first two-wheeled purchase this year was by far what I consider a lucky one; a 1992 BMW R100R, in its brilliant Purple Haze original paint.

We have a local go-to bidding site that frequently auctions cars, trucks, RVs, you name it. Every once in a while a diamond of a vehicle pops up. My husband and I (he more so) scroll the upcoming auctions to see if there's anything of interest and add favorites to our watch lists. Most of the time, they're fun cars that bid for much more than we're willing to spend. But the bikes tend to be a tad more obtainable.

This BMW happened to appear in all of its purple glory, and of course, we kept an eye on it. It also happens to be on a list we made of bikes we'd like to try out and own. The stars aligned on bidding day and after a stressful overtime bidding session, we won it. With fees, the final cost was a few cents short of $2000.

This Beemer was once a New York bike, as it still retains the inspection sticker on the fork. It's not perfect, but it ran right off the trailer and the most it needed was a semi-pricey fork seal replacement. We've since taken off the bags, but it still retains its fog lights as someone very meticulously wired them in. Otherwise, it might be one of the best riding bikes we've owned. We're hoping to keep it around for a long while.

With that in mind for this week's discussion, we want to know what cars or vehicles did you buy for a steal of a deal? How did you find it? Do you still have it, or do you occasionally kick yourself for parting with it? Looking forward to seeing what all you've been able to find, at prices your friends have envied.