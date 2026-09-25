At $17,500, Will This 1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet Have Its Day?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice 944 S2 says its tires are over ten years old and need replacing. We'll have to factor that into our valuation, and puzzle over why anyone would let a car this fun sit on tires that long.

For people in Southern California wanting to get away for a weekend of grown-up activities, Las Vegas beckons not that far over the Nevada border. Getting to Sin City, though, can be a chore. Your options are a Southwest flight, which means more time spent at each end in the airports than in the air, and an expensive cab ride to the gambling mecca of your choice. The alternative is driving the I-15 corridor, which presents its own problems and delays. A high-speed rail line between Vegas and California's Inland Empire has been proposed, but, as with many such projects, the money to build it hasn't exactly been forthcoming.

Logistically, that makes the car the best option, and if you and a clutch of friends are planning a road trip of this nature, you could do far worse than to hop into a big, old, comfortable sedan with a capacious trunk like the 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis we considered on Thursday. At $9,000, most of you saw the Grand Marquis as not much of a gamble, giving the highway-star Merc a solid 57% 'Nice Price' win.