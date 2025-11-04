3 SUVs With More Ground Clearance Than A Jeep Wrangler

Think of off-road vehicles, and there is a high chance that you'd blurt out Jeep Wrangler. The Wrangler traces its lineage to the Jeep Willys. With lineage comes capability, stemming from decades of experience in tackling the rough stuff. But what makes it so capable off-road? Many factors determine an SUV's off-road capability, like approach and departure angle, wheel size, engine low-speed performance, and more. However, arguably the most important factor for off-roading is ground clearance. Just ask these best off-roaders of all time.

Ground clearance is the distance between the ground and the lowest point of your vehicle. It ensures that your car's underbody will be safe from obstacles you'd encounter on the trails, like rocks, deep ruts, and even fallen logs. With low ground clearance, chances are your vehicle could get beached, or you could end up damaging the engine sump, suspension components, or even rupture your fuel tank. Ground clearance lays the foundation for your approach, departure, and breakover angles.

Jeep understands this, so even the most basic Wranglers offer up to 9.7 inches of ground clearance. Jeep has different Wrangler models, and the hardcore ones have higher ground clearance, up to 10.8 inches. You can go even higher, up to 12.9 inches, with the optional factory Xtreme Recon package, which adds a suspension lift, tuned shock absorbers, and 35-inch all-terrain wheels. To keep things interesting, let's consider the Jeep Wrangler with the highest ground clearance you can spec, i.e., 12.9 inches. There are a few SUVs that have higher ground clearance than the tallest factory Wrangler. Let's check them out.