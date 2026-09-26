Watch The Canadian Motorcyclists At FortNine Explain How Dumb Canadian Motorcycle Tariffs Are

The United States, as part of its extremely well-planned trade war against the loathéd enemy that is Canada, has banned imports of high displacement Canadian motorcycles. If this sounds dumb, that's because it is — there are two Canadian motorcycles, neither of them are actually affected by the ban, and the only vehicles actually kept from our shores are the bigger Can-Am trikes that no one's ever seen in real life anyway.

So what's the real point here? What does the United States get out of a ban on just two low-volume vehicles? Well, the particulars of international trade are arcane and byzantine, so it's complicated to parse through how we got here and where we're going. Lucky for us, then, that the bright Canadians up at FortNine took on the task from their end of the border, to tell us Yankee yokels just how dumb all of this is.