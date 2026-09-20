5 '70s Sales Flops That Became Classics, And 5 Popular Cars That Didn't

The Plymouth Superbird looks eerily similar to the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, the NASCAR homologation special that shook everyone with its striking, aerodynamic body. Hardly surprising, as the Roadrunner-based Superbird was Chrysler's second attempt at defeating Ford at NASCAR, and it followed largely the same principles. Most notably, it had an aero-efficient body and the coveted 426 Hemi engine. However, while the rules for 1969 required manufacturers to build 500 road-going variants of the race car, the 1970 NASCAR regulations required building one car per two dealerships. At that time, Plymouth had 3,840 dealerships across the U.S., meaning it had to build as many 1,920 cars (though production estimates peak at 1,935).

You'd think this is not a huge number — certainly not for a classic of this caliber. Still, Plymouth had serious trouble selling these cars. Buyers just couldn't grasp the looks of the Superbird, and it was expensive to buy and insure. Heck, some dealerships stripped the aero parts and sold the Superbird as a Roadrunner. Not a regular Roadrunner, though, as the Superbird had some upgraded performance parts, like stiffer shocks, a Sure-Grip rear differential, and upgraded cooling.

Plymouth also offered two engine options: the 440 Super Commando V8 with 375 horsepower (single four-barrel carburetor) or 395 horsepower (three-by-two-barrel carburetor), and the race car's 426 Hemi with 425 horsepower. Buyers could also opt for a four-speed manual or three-speed automatic. The Hemi variant was the most expensive, and only 135 models had that option. Naturally, The Superbird Hemi is more sought-after today and commands over $400,000 (per Classic), while 440-equipped versions sell for around $200,000 on average.