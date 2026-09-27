8,000-Mile 2001 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport For Sale And You're Too Chicken To Actually Drive It

Perhaps this is my turbocharged Porsche 996 ownership clouding my judgement, but the car you see here might be the greatest road-going achievement in the company's long history. Just seventy examples of the 996-generation 911 GT2 Clubsport were built, and the driving experience on offer here is equal parts sublime and terrifying.

This car rides the knife edge between putting the widest smile you've ever had on your face and making you brown your trousers. If you are talented behind the wheel, it'll offer you one of the greatest driving experiences money can buy, but if you are even a little bit off your game, or you let it lull you into a false sense of security, this monster will bite back faster than you can blink. This was perhaps Porsche's last rear-wheel drive turbocharged maniac of a car, as later generations of the GT2 received more refinement and electronic enhancement. And if you act quickly, one of the seventy cars could be yours. This one is currently for sale on Bring A Trailer, with no reserve.

The market for these cars has gone bonkers, and this example being a three-time Bring-A-Trailer alum only aids in demonstrating that. In 2021, the car, then with 6,300 miles on, changed hands for a comparatively paltry $160,000. In late 2023, it was listed again with 7,000 miles on the dial and failed to sell with a high bid of $200,000. As of this writing, with several days remaining on the auction, the same car has reached a bid of $400,000, and it surely won't stop there.