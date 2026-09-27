8,000-Mile 2001 Porsche 911 GT2 Clubsport For Sale And You're Too Chicken To Actually Drive It
Perhaps this is my turbocharged Porsche 996 ownership clouding my judgement, but the car you see here might be the greatest road-going achievement in the company's long history. Just seventy examples of the 996-generation 911 GT2 Clubsport were built, and the driving experience on offer here is equal parts sublime and terrifying.
This car rides the knife edge between putting the widest smile you've ever had on your face and making you brown your trousers. If you are talented behind the wheel, it'll offer you one of the greatest driving experiences money can buy, but if you are even a little bit off your game, or you let it lull you into a false sense of security, this monster will bite back faster than you can blink. This was perhaps Porsche's last rear-wheel drive turbocharged maniac of a car, as later generations of the GT2 received more refinement and electronic enhancement. And if you act quickly, one of the seventy cars could be yours. This one is currently for sale on Bring A Trailer, with no reserve.
The market for these cars has gone bonkers, and this example being a three-time Bring-A-Trailer alum only aids in demonstrating that. In 2021, the car, then with 6,300 miles on, changed hands for a comparatively paltry $160,000. In late 2023, it was listed again with 7,000 miles on the dial and failed to sell with a high bid of $200,000. As of this writing, with several days remaining on the auction, the same car has reached a bid of $400,000, and it surely won't stop there.
What makes it a Clubsport?
Motor Trend's 2002 review of the 996 GT2 warned that the car "has no inherent bad habits, but it will identify and exaggerate yours." Car and Driver held similar beliefs, describing the car as being for "serious drivers only." If that's the kind of driving experience you're looking for, and you're well-heeled enough to afford the upper-six-figure price tag this car is sure to bring, then you need to bid on it immediately.
Only available in Europe as a no-cost option for any GT2 buyers, the Clubsport package brought an extra level of safety and security to the table. This package included a bolt-in roll bar with an optional front section supplied separately, GT3-style fixed-back seats covered in fire-resistant cloth, red three-point seat belts and a separate red six-point racing harness for the driver, a fire extinguisher, and a battery master shut-off switch. That may not sound like much, but it's essentially the twenty-five-year-old equivalent of Porsche's modern Weissach package, which runs tens of thousands of extra dollars on your new GT3. Even though the Clubsport package doesn't add any horsepower or mechanical tweaks of any kind, it's the kind of hardcore option that most wouldn't take.
The 996 GT2 is already hardcore enough that it scarcely needs anything else to be a proper track machine. With carbon ceramic brakes, wide sticky Michelins, and as sharp a steering rack as Porsche ever installed in anything, the 996 GT2 was mind-bendingly fast for its day. There are people, myself included, who didn't believe a 911 could ever get faster than this. I still think that may be true, in terms of human speed, as modern 911s tend to do much of the driving fast on your behalf through computers.
Get out and drive!
GT2 project manager Hartmut Kristen told Car and Driver at the time, "The entire philosophy of this car is different from the Turbo's. It's for the driver who wants to be able to take his car to its absolute limits on his own." If you aren't interested in taking a car to its limits, this isn't the one for you. For a 996 GT2 Clubsport to be coddled, only taken out for your nearest cars and coffee event, it would be shameful. To fail to extract the most from this car is dereliction of ownership duties.
Unlike the 911 Turbo on which this car is based, the GT2 takes things to the next level. Where the 911 Turbo was simply a Teutonic appliance built for the express purpose of speed, the GT2 was a plaything that urged the driver to be better. Ditching the Turbo's all-wheel drive, active aero, and stability management, the GT2 was more raw, more powerful (up from 414 horsepower to 456), and less weight (around 220 pounds lighter).
This particular car was delivered new to Sweden and imported to the US, then federalized by a shop in California. Because it isn't demonstrably different from the U.S.-spec 996 GT2, this was allowed without much modification. Since then it has been driven just 7,714 miles, less than one mile per day of its existence. It's a shame that it's been driven so little, but in just a few days you'll probably be looking at one of the most expensive 996 sales in history. If you're the buyer and you don't immediately take this car for a twisty road trip or a track day, you're a coward in my book.