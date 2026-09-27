The Only 5 V12 (Or W12) SUVs Ever Sold New In America

It is no secret that SUVs are wildly popular and have been for some time, not just in the U.S., but also the world over. Models like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V have been climbing the sales charts for years now, while models like the '90s Ford Explorer paved the way for their success.

Advantageous ride heights, plenty of space inside for both cargo and occupants, plus the sense of adventure-readiness are just some of the attributes that make SUVs the popular choice they are today. Gargantuan 12-cylinder engines, on the other hand, just don't sit within the average motorist's 'must-have' list when buying an SUV.

Instead, such engines are more typically suited toward ultra-smooth luxo-barges, as the V12 is an inherently smooth engine with a high enough cylinder count and displacement to provide effortless, linear progress without stress. Or indeed they belong well beneath the hood of elaborate supercars, as the classic 12-pot shriek is a clear sign of exuberant excess and tire-shredding power.

As such, it likely comes as little surprise to discover that only 5 SUVs have ever made it across to American shores, some with V12s under the hood, while one goes with a W12 instead. Other examples, such as the W12-powered Volkswagen Touareg or laughably unnecessary diesel V12-powered Audi Q7, did make it through to production, but never for American markets.

So, from the Ferrari Purosangue to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, via an old-school Lamborghini, W12-powered Bentley, and military-derived Mercedes-AMG, these are the only 5 12-cylinder-powered SUVs ever sold new in America, ranked by output from least to greatest.