Pokémon Card Scalper Put GPS Tracker On Delivery Driver's Vehicle To Follow Restocks

Kubasta originally pled not guilty to the charge of illegal use of a tracking device or application back in June. However, not turning himself over to the Wayne County jail by the July 7 deadline might not have helped his original case. His plea changed to no contest this week, and he was sentenced to one year's probation, and somewhat ironically will have to wear a GPS monitoring device for the next 90 days.

It's wild, although somewhat believable in this current dystopian timeline, that Kubasta resorted to placing a GPS tracking device on a driver's vehicle for Pokémon cards. And on a woman's vehicle, nonetheless. But that's the extreme to which these scalpers are happy to go to get any sort of edge on acquiring these cards. Their efforts have forced stores to put limits on card purchases and put vending machines out of order. It unfortunately makes sense, as there's a lot of money in Pokémon, to the extent that people are using rare cards to actually pay off debts to drug dealers.

Yet there are so many other ways to find cards and get at them early, without resigning to illegal activities. From just a quick initial search there are subreddits like r/PokemonDeals and r/PokemonRestocks and sites like Restockd, which provides alerts for online restocks of cards at major retailers like the Pokémon Center, Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

Instead, we're once again writing a story where someone decides its ok put a GPS tracker on a vehicle, which never ends well for the person who places it. And again, we'll offer this guide to finding tracking devices on your car, because apparently no one is safe. Not even the people who deliver joy to stores for children and some of us child-like adults chasing the nostalgia train.