Guys Who Fished Military Drone Out Of The Ocean Can't Wait To Update Their Tinder Profile Pictures

For the U.S. Air Force, this was the one that got away. At least, it would have been if not for a fishing boat charter that retrieved it. CNN reports that the fishing expedition by Hot Spots Charters out of Pensacola, Florida, caught their usual assortment of fish that you'd expect to find in the Gulf of Mexico, plus an unusual addition: a large military drone they found floating at sea.

They pulled it on board, where it filled the entire bow of the fishing boat, and returned it to shore. There, they included it in an otherwise normal photo of what they caught that day, except a large delta-winged drone is not exactly the sort of catch these expeditions usually bring back. But it'll look great in their Tinder profile pictures, right? It would certainly make them stand out, though perhaps not in the way they intend.

The drone's design closely resembles that of the Iranian Shahed-136 drones that are wreaking havoc as part of the war in Iran and sending oil prices into the stratosphere. Charlie Green, who goes by Aquatic Charlie on Facebook, identified it as an MQM-172 drone. Considering Pensacola's proximity to Eglin Air Force Base, it makes sense that the military would fly a drone like this over open water, then use it for target practice. While the drone showed some signs of damage, such as a missing nosecone, engine, and propeller, it otherwise appeared mostly intact.