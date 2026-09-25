13,000-Mile 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z For Sale With A 5.7 V8 Is Pure Nostalgia Fuel

Reagan was president, greed was good, and pants looked like they were made from parachutes way back in the 1980s. But that was also the same decade that the Chevy Camaro IROC-Z became an absolute icon. Inspired by the International Race of Champions, the IROC-Z was at the top of the Camaro food chain from 1985 to 1990 — although its inability to outrun the Mustang GT must have been hard to swallow.

Still, those with a hunger for a remarkable Radwood-era muscle car may want to visit Streetside Classics in the near future. The site currently has a 1990 Camaro IROC-Z for sale that's ready for the open road with your favorite 1980s synth band on the soundtrack.

The Bright Red beast — complete with classic 1980s-style IROC-Z graphics — features a fuel-injected 5.7-liter/350-ci L98 V8 under the hood with 245 horsepower on tap. Unfortunately, that output is routed through a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Medium Dark Gray cabin is fairly well-stocked for its time. Highlights include air conditioning, cloth upholstery, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, AM/FM/cassette stereo, power steering, power brakes, power windows/locks, and power mirrors. It has only 13,166 believed-to-be-original miles on the odometer. You can drive it home for $58,995, too, which is pretty close to its Hemmings-sourced value of about $55,000 on the high end — before a 10% to 20% premium for the 350 V8. Yet for some context, a similar car with 14,000 miles on the clock sold at Bring a Trailer for $28,500 in 2025.