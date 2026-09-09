The Adorable Vespa 400 Microcar Was Taken From Us Because Piaggio Thought It'd Be Better To Focus On The Scooters

The Vespa 400 was a microcar, consisting of an air-cooled two-stroke twin-cylinder 394 cc engine sending power to the rear wheels. Its maximum speed was about 55 mph, although some articles printed in the U.S. in 1959 and 1960 would advertise that at 60 mph. Available in six colors, it featured a fabric roll-top and a neat hideaway drawer at the front of the car where it housed its 12-volt battery. The two-stroke engine was a little finicky, as it required a special fuel-oil mixture ratio of 50:1 (gas stations provided a 20:1 ratio). So, the first model year had a few more problems than the following model years as Piaggio corrected the problem by incorporating an oil metering system to the engine to help maintain a proper mixture.

The 400 was announced at the Paris Salon in 1956, and made its official debut in 1957, which RM Sotheby's writes took place in Monaco "with three renowned grand prix drivers." As to who those drivers are remains a mystery.

Piaggio used its high-output French factory A.C.M.A. (Ateliers de Construction de Motocycles et d'Automobiles) for the production of the 400. The first 400s made it to market just four months prior to the Fiat 500's debut.

About 30,000 Vespa 400s were made — contrary to a July 1959 Boston Globe article where a new American distribution company claimed over 50,000 400s had been sold in France. The 400 did fairly well in the U.S. as it was about a third of the price of a Volkswagen Beetle. An article from the San Antonio Light in September of 1959 focused on the Armed Services Buying Co-op anxiously awaiting the arrival of Vespa 400s to sell. The price then with tax and licensing fees came out to around $1,135, which is about $13,000 in 2026. The U.S. sold 514 400s in 1959 and 1,138 in 1960. 1961, the sales numbers fell off a bit, which coincided with Piaggio's decision to end production.