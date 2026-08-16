This Well-Preserved German Military Motorcycle Was One Of Many Relics Buried In WWII Waste Pit Uncovered By A Drying Danube

It's been well over 80 years since the final days of World War II and yet we're still uncovering newfound relics from its wartime trenches. Global warming has been ever-so helpful in our efforts, as dropping water levels–like in the Danube most recently–has revealed wartime materials and machines like this German war courier bike in early August. Luckily, the motorcycle's watery Hungarian grave was able to preserve it and many other items discovered around it, but mysteries as to how it got there and why remain unanswered, at least for now.

As shared by the Hungarian Military Institute and its Museum of Military History, it was confirmed that the unearthed wartime bike found in Budapest, is indeed a German DKW NZ 350-1 motorcycle. DKW, or "Das Kleine Wunder" which meant "the little wonder," according to Historic Vehicles, was a major producer of motorcycles leading into the second World War for Germany. The company actually became a part of the Auto Union group, which also housed Audi, back in the Great Depression.

Going into World War II, the German Wehrmacht were not super interested in utilizing DKW's two-stroke bikes. But motorcycles had become significant tools for military strategy and movement, much like how beneficial Harley-Davidson and Indian were to the U.S. front. In need of something similar, DKW built the NZ 350 featuring a 346cc two-stroke engine with a top speed of 62 mph, which became essential for the German forces.