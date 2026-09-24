2005 Chevy SSR For Sale With 4,300 Miles May Seem Goofy And Expensive, But Counterpoint: Factory LS2 And 6-Speed Manual

From an example with Americana written all over it to reporting on what is perhaps the worst possible Chevy SSR in existence, we've had quite a few Chevy SSR stories here on Jalopnik. For the uninitiated, it's a weird and, dare we say, goofy-looking truck from the mid-2000s that was a throwback to the 1947 to 1955 Advance Design pickups, albeit with a convertible hardtop. While the quirky little proposition may not be to everyone's taste, it does have its fans. If you're one of them, then this CarGurus listing might pique your interest.

What we have is a 2005 SSR finished in Redline Red with just under 4,350 miles on the odometer. Although this two-owner, clean-title, accident-free example seems tempting, its near-$56,000 asking price might give you pause. Just a couple of months ago, we shared an SSR listing under $40,000. In comparison, this one's a bit pricey. Worth noting, however, is that the sub-$40,000 example has done close to 20,000 miles. With that being said, this truck has a factory LS2 mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 6.0-liter V8 in question belts out 390 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque, and belongs to the same engine family that powered the C6 Corvette. This thing practically embodies the American spirit.

According to Bill DeLuca Family of Dealerships, the Massachusetts-based dealer where the SSR currently sits, the previous owner bought the truck in 2021 and sold it after driving it just 200 miles. In addition to the owner's manual and a clean CarFax report, you also have access to the complete history of the truck since it was first purchased, should you have any doubts.