This Might Be The Worst Chevy SSR In Existence

Chevy knew the SSR would be a boomer's collector item from the second it left the factory in the early 2000s. For the most part, they were. These (in my opinion, sick) convertible pickup trucks were babied, garage kept and almost never saw rain. I say "for the most part" because I think I've stumbled across what is probably the saddest example of an SSR in existence today.

I cannot for the life of me tell you what the previous owner(s) did to this poor purple monster from 2004, but it wasn't good. It's being auctioned off by IAAI in Florida, so maybe it was pulled out of a swamp. Who knows for sure, but this thing has serious rust and weather damage across just about every single body panel. The listing even says its Primary Damage is "All Over" and I'd have to agree.

At the very least, this SSR — finished in "Ultra Violet" is certainly going to be cheap. As of the writing of this story, the buy-it-now price stands at just $5,800 — far less than the average transaction price of about $28,500, according to Classics.com. Be warned though, it'll probably take tens of thousands of dollars to get this thing back up and running. Regardless, only dealers, rebuilders, exporters and dismantlers are eligible to bid on IAAI auctions. If you just so happen to be one of those folks and don't mind getting a smidge of tetanus, this might be the truck for you.