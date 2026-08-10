At $39,995, Is This 2005 Chevy SSR A Silly-Good Deal?

Nobody needs a convertible pickup with a six-liter V8 and a six-speed stick like today's Nice Price or No Dice SSR, but gosh darn it, there are some fine folks out there who really want one. Let's find out if this truck's price makes it the one.

A moniker arose during the late 1980s to describe a certain category of the automotive market: the UJC, or Ubiquitous Japanese Car. This described the then-popular mid-sized (or large for the home market) sedans that proliferated during the era. Whether Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Subaru Legacy, Mazda 626, or Toyota Camry, the consensus was at the time that each car was interchangeable and none had much in the way of individual personality.

Unfortunately, many of those cars have been lost to the pages of indistinguishable history. Luckily for us, we had a 1989 Toyota Camry All-Trac as our contender last Friday, and that AWD sedan came away as sufficiently unique in today's market to garner some laudable enthusiasm. At just $3,000, it proved a decent value, as well, earning an overwhelming 84% 'Nice Price' win in the voting.