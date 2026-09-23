5,700-Mile 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning For Sale Is The Supercharged (But Pricey) Work Truck Of Your Dreams
America loves its pickup trucks, a fact which is proven every year when the leaderboard of best-selling vehicles comes out, and trucks remain in nearly all the top spots. It's odd, then, that there haven't been many trucks aimed at on-road performance driving. Buyers searching for a performance truck have plenty of choices aimed at off-roading, but when it comes to racing on paved roads, the options are slim.
A truck that bucked that trend, though, was the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, particularly the second-generation Lightning, which was powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 that produced 360 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. It ripped. This low-mileage 1999 F-150 SVT Lightning looks brand new, too. But despite being 27 years old, it's listed for sale in Wichita, Kansas, for $79,674.
We've been finding lots of pricey low-mileage classics lately, but there are lots of potential problems with low-mileage classic cars — primarily the money required to buy them. The used Lightning listed here outpaces inflation by a big margin. With an MSRP of around $30,000 when it was new, the Lightning today would go for just over $61,000. That's not even close to the near $80k asking price of the used model. But if you love the idea of something with four-digit mileage and you want it in the form of a showroom fresh 27-year-old supercharged F-150, now's your chance.
You'd better have a big gas budget, too
The second-generation F-150 SVT Lightning was a mold breaker, so much so that it was the first pickup truck to ever grace the cover of Car and Driver magazine back in January of 1999. It earned that spot by outperforming all other pickup trucks, achieving a 0-to-60 time of 5.8 seconds and pulling 0.81 g on the skidpad. It also returned just 10 mpg, despite being rated for 14 city and 21 highway, so whoever ends up buying this bright red beauty should be prepared to shell out a pretty penny to keep it fueled.
Despite its performance roots, this Lightning still has a maximum tow rating of 5,000 pounds, so it's not totally useless if you've got a trailer to pull, but its maximum payload capacity is limited to just 800 pounds due to the lowered suspension and stiffer springs. It might not be the most efficient or capable work truck on the road, but it will definitely be one of the coolest.
Way before the F-150 Lightning name meant that it was an F-150 powered by electricity, the 1999 F-150 SVT Lightning was the king. This Toreador Red Metallic over Medium Prairie Tan 1999 F-150 Lightning is a beautiful example that's begging to be driven.