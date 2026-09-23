5,700-Mile 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning For Sale Is The Supercharged (But Pricey) Work Truck Of Your Dreams

America loves its pickup trucks, a fact which is proven every year when the leaderboard of best-selling vehicles comes out, and trucks remain in nearly all the top spots. It's odd, then, that there haven't been many trucks aimed at on-road performance driving. Buyers searching for a performance truck have plenty of choices aimed at off-roading, but when it comes to racing on paved roads, the options are slim.

A truck that bucked that trend, though, was the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, particularly the second-generation Lightning, which was powered by a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 that produced 360 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque. It ripped. This low-mileage 1999 F-150 SVT Lightning looks brand new, too. But despite being 27 years old, it's listed for sale in Wichita, Kansas, for $79,674.

We've been finding lots of pricey low-mileage classics lately, but there are lots of potential problems with low-mileage classic cars — primarily the money required to buy them. The used Lightning listed here outpaces inflation by a big margin. With an MSRP of around $30,000 when it was new, the Lightning today would go for just over $61,000. That's not even close to the near $80k asking price of the used model. But if you love the idea of something with four-digit mileage and you want it in the form of a showroom fresh 27-year-old supercharged F-150, now's your chance.