Plane Narrowly Avoids Hitting Postal Van During Emergency Landing

A postal carrier in Gifford, Illinois, got the surprise of her life when a small yellow airplane narrowly missed colliding with her van shortly before landing on the road. WCIA reports that the plane made an emergency landing on U.S. 136 near the Gordyville USA entertainment venue the morning of Sunday, September 20. It not only barely avoided the mail van, but also some semi-trucks that pulled over to avoid a crash. No crashes occurred, and no one was hurt.

Witnesses described what they saw to WCIA:

"I just heard three screeches, kind of like you would hear at an airport or somewhere like that, or maybe somebody hitting the brakes real hard, and then looked over to see what was happening. And, lo and behold, there was a plane landing," Josh Parrott said. "I saw the wings barely over the mail truck. Came really close landing right on top of the mail truck." The same noise made Parrott's next door neighbor, Hayden Henderson, run outside to see what was happening. "If you've ever heard a train going by you, when it was landing on the ground, that's what it sounded like," Henderson said. "It was like, 'Am I seeing what I think that is? Is that really a plane down there?' Never expected that to be what it was in a million years."

A diesel locomotive is much louder than a small plane's idling engine. But Henderson's comment indicates that the engine was still running when he landed on the narrow two-lane road, and this wasn't a case of engine failure.