21-Year-Old Flight Instructor Successfully Threads The Needle Through Highway Signage In Emergency Landing

Pilots are trained to always have an exit route in case things go awry in the air. But as 21-year-old pilot and flight instructor Emily Shelton told WEAR News 3, you never expect to have to use them. She unfortunately was forced to when her plane began losing power, leading to this incredible video captured of the plane she was piloting threading the needle under a highway sign before landing safely onto a busy interstate in Escambia County, Florida.

Shelton was taking a student pilot in the air for their very first flight lesson the morning of August 3 when the cabin began to fill with smoke and the smell of burning oil. Both individuals had also noticed the engine was losing oil pressure and reported the mechanical issues to Air Traffic Control. When the Pensacola Air Flight School's Piper PA-28 Cherokee began to lose power, Shelton informed ATC they wouldn't make it to the airport and asked to declare an emergency as is protocol. They'd have to make an emergency landing on Florida's I-10 highway.

Meanwhile, on the ground below, truck driver Eric Jordan was heading in the same direction in his semi. It was the dashcam on his truck that caught the astounding footage of Shelton's emergency landing. From the upper right corner of the screen, the Piper plane emerges, flawlessly flying under the highway signage, which is what they consider threading the needle, and through traffic to her landing spot ahead on the road. Jordan told WEAR, "it was a close call for the truck and for the sign, but he landed, he kept it in control." (He was unaware that the pilot was a woman at the time.)