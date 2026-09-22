These 15 States Don't Have Red Light Cameras, Here's Why

Red light cameras are terrible! Before we show evidence of why this might be true (or false), you need to know that states that are con don't always use the word camera in their legalese, nor do they all have outright bans on the use of cameras or other readers for, say, toll collection or speeding. As for why there are red light cameras, way back in the 1990s and early 2000s, before we had the staggering number of Flock cameras dotting the U.S. highways, states like California found remote enforcement helped significantly cut down on accidents.

A 2002 audit by California found a 33% decrease in broadside collisions in Sacramento between 1998 and 2001, and a 16% fall in red light accidents in San Francisco between 1992 and 1997. But there was another issue highlighted in San Diego — a 37% uptick in rear-end crashes between 1995 and 2001, likely caused by drivers stopping short, trying to avoid getting an automated ticket. San Diego studied this and, noting wanting to ensure public trust, the city recommended longer yellow lights to allow drivers to get through intersections rather than risk speeding through the yellow or standing on their brakes.

California still uses red light cameras, and, according to data from the Governor's Highway Safety Association (GHSA), so do 21 other states, along with Washington, D.C. But a minority of states have restricted their use or rescinded allowing them. Why? Concerns about yellow lights being too short for safety, concerns about due process, and not to mention the idea that remote ticketing is just another means of taxing citizens and raising revenue all plague electronic intersection monitoring. That's led some 15 states to restrict all or at least most forms of remote road traffic monitoring and ticketing.