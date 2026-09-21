What To Know Before Buying A Used Toyota FJ Cruiser

While it's normal for used Toyotas to retained their value due to the brand's rugged, long-lasting reputation, there's another factor that keeps the littlest of the Land Cruisers prices high: they're just so damn cool. Who doesn't want a full-sized Tonka truck with off-roading prowess in a fun color?

U.S. sales of the Toyota FJ Cruiser started strong with 56,225 units in 2006, but dropped to 14,718 units its final year in the North American market in 2014. It hung on unchanged until 2022 in global markets such as Chile, the Middle East and South Africa.

Even with that famed Toyota resale value, a car that hasn't been built in 12 years, but still isn't really considered a classic, has to be affordable by now, right? Not necessarily. A quick search on Autotrader shows FJ Cruisers nationwide listed for $35,000-$55,000 for vehicles with mileage under 100,000. That's around or over the last MSRP of these cars brand new. You're going to have to be cool with over 300,000 miles to get one of the few examples under $10,000. Reasonable compared to some other Land Cruisers!