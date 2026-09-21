7 Of The Worst Cars That Lived Behind The Iron Curtain

It wasn't a simple thing to buy a car behind the Iron Curtain. In the Soviet Union, you'd pay the money, put your name on a waiting list, and then wait seven or eight years. You might expect to get one heck of a car for that long of a wait. Not so, Comrade. Vehicles manufactured in the Eastern Communist Bloc were often underpowered, unreliable, and, in some cases, smelled bad.

When we say these cars were often underpowered, we don't mean by a little bit. The Zaporozhets ZAZ-968, for example, could only produce 40 horsepower, and the hp ratings for most of the cars on our list were in the double-digits. That meant these cars were typically slow, like the FSO Syrena, which had a top speed of only 61 miles per hour. Eastern Bloc vehicles were often based on older designs from other countries, putting them behind in automotive technology. These cars, like the Lada Riva, were stripped down to the bare bones from older designs before being sold to the public. Some vehicles, like the UAZ-452, turned out to be very useful, in spite of their spartan designs.

And then there are the particularly funky entries, like the Czech Velorex, which was basically a motorcycle sidecar sans motorcycle. Another example was the East German Melkus RS 1000, which tried so hard to be a sports car, but fell far short in performance.