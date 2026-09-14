At $13,500, Are You Bonkers Enough To Buy This 1997 FSO Polonez Roy Pickup?

The only thing stranger than finding a Polonez Roy pickup for sale in the U.S. of A. is finding one for sale that has been meticulously restored to better-than-new condition, as has today's Nice Price or No Dice 1997 model. Let's see what we think this kooky car might really be worth.

Most of us, since we were little kids, have had the precept drummed into us that "looks don't matter." Relatedly, we've also been lectured that "it's what's on the inside that counts." Not to be too snide, but both of those edicts sound like they were first coined by someone with mirror issues.

Regardless, they both proved pertinent in our discussion and ascertainment of the 2009 Honda Civic Si that came our way this past Friday. Claimed to be well maintained and rocking a desirable performance drivetrain, that Civic was sullied by a failed clear coat and a couple of minor but noticeable scrapes on the bodywork. None of those issues would affect the car's performance or durability, and at just $6,500, the majority of you were willing to overlook the aesthetic downsides. As a result, the Si came away with a narrow 56% 'Nice Price' win.