At $13,500, Are You Bonkers Enough To Buy This 1997 FSO Polonez Roy Pickup?
The only thing stranger than finding a Polonez Roy pickup for sale in the U.S. of A. is finding one for sale that has been meticulously restored to better-than-new condition, as has today's Nice Price or No Dice 1997 model. Let's see what we think this kooky car might really be worth.
Most of us, since we were little kids, have had the precept drummed into us that "looks don't matter." Relatedly, we've also been lectured that "it's what's on the inside that counts." Not to be too snide, but both of those edicts sound like they were first coined by someone with mirror issues.
Regardless, they both proved pertinent in our discussion and ascertainment of the 2009 Honda Civic Si that came our way this past Friday. Claimed to be well maintained and rocking a desirable performance drivetrain, that Civic was sullied by a failed clear coat and a couple of minor but noticeable scrapes on the bodywork. None of those issues would affect the car's performance or durability, and at just $6,500, the majority of you were willing to overlook the aesthetic downsides. As a result, the Si came away with a narrow 56% 'Nice Price' win.
What the heck?
Okay, today we have what is arguably the weirdest car offered for sale in the entire U.S. that I know of. You're welcome.
And I don't mean weird in the manner of some backyard hack one-off or a Mohs Ostentatienne Opera Sedan. I mean a real car... er, pickup from a real manufacturer that is probably the most unexpected model to both have been privately imported and the subject of a total restoration. I mean, who does any of that?
This 1997 FSO Polonez Roy Pickup was produced by Fabryka Samochodów Osobowych (translates to Passenger Car Factory), which once was Poland's premier auto-producing company. Founded after WWII, FSO began building licensed versions of Soviet cars. By the 1970s, however, the company inked a deal with Italy's Fiat to produce knock-offs of that company's cars, humorously nicknamed "Polski-Fiats."
To modernize its product line and boost exports, FSO worked with Fiat on a new model still based on the 125p platform, but with contemporary styling, better build quality, and improved safety. The Polonez was the result, beginning production in late 1977. South Korea's Daewoo eventually bought FSO, and that company sold this model in several markets under its logo. Today, FSO still exists, but as an auto parts supplier, not a carmaker.
Dancer
This Roy Pickup is based on the third-generation Polonez, the Caro Plus, and yes, that odd rear styling that extends the wheelbase and bodywork past what are obviously rear doors designed around a wheel arch is factory.
First off, though, we should get through that name. Polonez is a word meaning a processional dance, and Roy, in Polish, means "red" or "king." If we take the latter in combo with the original model name, this truck is a "dancing king," which means you probably now have ABBA's "Dancing Queen" stuck in your head. You're welcome.
This is a top-of-the-line pickup, intended for export markets. As such, it features leather upholstery and the largest engine offered in the Polonez, a 1.6-liter fuel-injected OHV four-cylinder based on a Fiat design. That produces 83 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque, which makes the standard five-speed manual transmission a blessing. That power is sent to a live rear axle that, in proper fashion for a pickup, is leaf-sprung. According to the ad, the engine has been completely rebuilt, and aside from an apparently missing intake heater tube, it appears pristine in the Polonez's engine bay.
The only one
The ad goes on to say that the entire truck has been treated to a "Complete body restoration." The pictures show it in nearly show-quality condition, with gleaming teal paint on the cab and straight aluminum panels on the flip-down bed. Even the underside has received attention, featuring fresh undercoating and a new exhaust.
The cabin also appears to be in excellent condition and, surprisingly for a car originally designed behind the Iron Curtain, looks perfectly comfortable and livable. The only non-stock element (and I'm using that term subjectively; I don't honestly know what these came with) is an aftermarket stereo head unit that appears to offer Apple CarPlay.
The seller claims this is the only Polonez pickup in the country, which seems reasonable, since who on Earth would go to the trouble and expense of bringing one over? I guess the answer is the individual now selling the car. Maybe they unfurled their freak flag for long enough on this one and now want to go bring in and restore a Trabant.
Whatever the original impetus, this Polonez has the proper papers and a clean title, so it can enter any state that doesn't follow California's emissions standards.
Again, what the heck?
Okay, now that we've gotten over the shock of seeing this Polonez and realizing that it's real and available for sale, we need to discuss what it might reasonably cost to buy and own. The seller is asking $13,500 for the opportunity, and that puts us at a disadvantage because what can we compare it to for reference? It's the only one here, and it's honestly like nothing else out there.
I have the utmost confidence, however, that we will reach a consensus. Don't let me down.
What do you think about this totally wackadoodle car and that $13,500 asking price? Is that a fair deal for a one-of-a-kind opportunity that, as the seller claims, "needs nothing," or is that simply too much to spend on something this weird?
You decide!
Facebook Marketplace out of Roselle, Illinois, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to gewf631 for the hookup!
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