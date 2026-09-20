What Are The Common Problems With 2021 Kia Stingers?
Although it was stung by a less-than-stellar reception during its six-year life, the Kia Stinger was a magnet for positive reviews. Not only did it have a well-finished interior, but it also happily served up a remarkably entertaining driving experience. Naturally, then, the Stinger is held in high regard by a section of gearheads, and the fact that it has taken a substantial depreciation hit and can be snatched up relatively affordably now makes it a pretty tempting value proposition. However, this also naturally raises some questions, such as whether the Kia Stinger is reliable and what problems you are likely to deal with if you buy it. Well, as far as the 2021 model year goes, the Kia Stinger's reliability is average overall, with J.D. Power giving it a quality and reliability score of 74 out of 100. However, this sports sedan isn't without its issues.
Owners have reported a handful of common problems with the 2021 Kia Stinger to look out for, including hydraulic electronic control unit short circuits, oil starvation, high-pressure fuel pump failures, and oil leaks. The 2021 Kia Stinger was also recalled five times over issues ranging from engine fire risk to loss of drive power, inaccurate fuel gauge readings, and failing oil feed line, which can manifest in ways like a burning oil smell and smoke coming from the engine compartment.
Most common problems 2021 Kia Stinger drivers face
While the 2021 Kia Stinger's reliability isn't exactly poor, the car can experience problems, one of which relates to an issue with the high-pressure fuel pump found in the 255-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four powering the base-spec Stinger GT Line. It is known to fail due to a misalignment of the fuel control valve plunger inside it, and that inevitably leads to uneven internal wear, which can in turn cause the plunger to stick inside and over-pressurize the pump. If this happens, the engine will often lose power, making it enough of a safety risk to warrant a recall.
Another frequently encountered Stinger fault that has been reported by owners relates to the car shaking or shuddering during braking, with some owners seeing this problem as early as the first 10,000 miles. Bad brake rotors and bad brake pads are often to blame, according to RepairPal, and replacing them should be the first thing to consider, with comments from drivers on Reddit confirming them as a common culprit.
Another known issue that affects the 2021 Kia Stinger is a tendency to make a rattling noise while driving. This usually comes from sources such as the exhaust heat shield and the license plate, but the most common one seems to be the trunk hatch. Problems can occur with the Stinger's electronics too, and certain 2021 models were previously included in a recall due to the risk of an electrical short in the Anti-lock Brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) in Stinger models equipped with 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engines. In the worst-case scenario, the HECU could overheat, resulting in a potential risk of fire in the engine compartment.
How much does it cost to maintain a Kia Stinger?
Indeed, the 2021 Kia Stinger may have problems that collectively may seem like a lot, but that doesn't diminish its merits as a used car option, especially when you consider the fact that it benefits from Kia's generous warranty. Besides, most of the issues that affect the sports sedan are known, and are mostly repairable (if they haven't already been fixed via a recall). Speaking of which, analysis by Edmunds indicates that the 2021 Stinger's maintenance cost totals out at $8,223 after five years of ownership, with repairs alone estimated to cost $2,663 (about $532 per year). The Edmunds-quoted maintenance cost alone is $902 more than the combined maintenance and repair costs of all Kia models, the average of which comes out to $7,321 over ten years (via CarEdge). However, despite its performance credentials, it is still substantially cheaper to repair than something like a BMW 3 Series ($8,006 in repairs) or an Audi A4 ($6,619 in repairs), according to Edmunds.
Either way, the Stinger obviously isn't the most cost-effective choice for those prioritizing affordable repairs. But while owners themselves recognize that the Kia Stinger's maintenance is not exactly cheap, reviews on the vehicle suggest it isn't too substantial either, with one owner on Reddit describing the maintenance costs as "nothing crazy."