What Are The Common Problems With 2021 Kia Stingers?

While the 2021 Kia Stinger's reliability isn't exactly poor, the car can experience problems, one of which relates to an issue with the high-pressure fuel pump found in the 255-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four powering the base-spec Stinger GT Line. It is known to fail due to a misalignment of the fuel control valve plunger inside it, and that inevitably leads to uneven internal wear, which can in turn cause the plunger to stick inside and over-pressurize the pump. If this happens, the engine will often lose power, making it enough of a safety risk to warrant a recall.

Another frequently encountered Stinger fault that has been reported by owners relates to the car shaking or shuddering during braking, with some owners seeing this problem as early as the first 10,000 miles. Bad brake rotors and bad brake pads are often to blame, according to RepairPal, and replacing them should be the first thing to consider, with comments from drivers on Reddit confirming them as a common culprit.

Another known issue that affects the 2021 Kia Stinger is a tendency to make a rattling noise while driving. This usually comes from sources such as the exhaust heat shield and the license plate, but the most common one seems to be the trunk hatch. Problems can occur with the Stinger's electronics too, and certain 2021 models were previously included in a recall due to the risk of an electrical short in the Anti-lock Brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) in Stinger models equipped with 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engines. In the worst-case scenario, the HECU could overheat, resulting in a potential risk of fire in the engine compartment.