Here's How Much A 2021 Kia Stinger GT Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Even when new, the Kia Stinger's whole schtick was offering plenty of power in a long rear-wheel-drive sport sedan with a decidedly German luxury-adjacent aura for decidedly non-luxury prices. It's sadly no longer being made, but used examples have depreciated to the point where you can get a V6 2021 for about the same money you'd pay for a new base Nissan Sentra, with a GT trim Stinger currently holding a Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price of $24,400.
That number becomes $20,900 if you're okay with a four-cylinder GT-Line car, by the way. Inversely, expect to add a couple grand if you'd like a more fully featured GT1 or GT2 model with KBB average prices of $26,300 and $27,800, respectively. For reference, Kia charged at least $34,135 for the GT-Line when new while the GT started at $40,635, and those are 2021 dollars.
A quick check on AutoTrader shows 54 2021 Stingers for sale nationwide as of this writing. The cheapest, most beat-up ones are asking as low as $17,000 or even a bit less, whereas low-mileage, clean examples seem to have a ceiling of $30,000 or so, which lines up with KBB's average figures.
The 2021 model is a Kia Stinger sweet spot
The 2021 model is a bit of a value sweet spot for the Stinger. It's the last model year before the 2022 refresh that gave it tweaked styling, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen (pre-facelift cars got either a 7- or 8-inch display), a power bump for the four-cylinder, and, naturally, a higher secondary market price today. So you get a car that Kia has already had three years of practice building while skirting the post-refresh premium. If you must have that big touchscreen, by the way, prepare to pay an average of $28,500 for a 2022 GT1 or up to $36,300 for an average final-year '23 GT2, per KBB.
As a reminder, the 2021 Stinger GT-Line was powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 255 hp, while the GTs got a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 making 365 hp. Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive could be had with either engine, so make sure any car you're considering has the drivetrain you want. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were standard, as were a wireless phone charger, heated front seats, and leather.
The last time Jalopnik reviewed a Stinger, then-features editor Raphael Orlove declared it simply "too good," and "one of the most perfect cars on sale." Add five years of depreciation, and it's also become one of the most perfect enthusiast bargains.