Here's How Much A 2021 Kia Stinger GT Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Even when new, the Kia Stinger's whole schtick was offering plenty of power in a long rear-wheel-drive sport sedan with a decidedly German luxury-adjacent aura for decidedly non-luxury prices. It's sadly no longer being made, but used examples have depreciated to the point where you can get a V6 2021 for about the same money you'd pay for a new base Nissan Sentra, with a GT trim Stinger currently holding a Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price of $24,400.

That number becomes $20,900 if you're okay with a four-cylinder GT-Line car, by the way. Inversely, expect to add a couple grand if you'd like a more fully featured GT1 or GT2 model with KBB average prices of $26,300 and $27,800, respectively. For reference, Kia charged at least $34,135 for the GT-Line when new while the GT started at $40,635, and those are 2021 dollars.

A quick check on AutoTrader shows 54 2021 Stingers for sale nationwide as of this writing. The cheapest, most beat-up ones are asking as low as $17,000 or even a bit less, whereas low-mileage, clean examples seem to have a ceiling of $30,000 or so, which lines up with KBB's average figures.