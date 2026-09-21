2022 Ford Bronco Raptor With 99 Miles For Sale Is Also Serial Number 00001

Like many first examples of special enthusiast cars, this particular Bronco was sold for charity back in the day. According to the seller, the original owner paid $350,000 for it at Barrett-Jackson's Palm Beach auction in 2022. All fees and commissions were waived, so all that money went to the National Forest Foundation and youth charity Outward Bound.

As of this writing, the current bid for the Bronco Raptor No. 1 is sitting at just $46,250, but there are still several days left, so it'll almost definitely trade hands for way more than that. For reference, a brand-new 2026 example with no special history starts at $81,990, including destination.

When we drove the Bronco Raptor back in 2023, we found it to be "unspeakably good off-road" and "an incredible machine that makes you feel like a hero while looking like a real world-class meathead." Well, now's your chance to look like the first world-class meathead.