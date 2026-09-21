2022 Ford Bronco Raptor With 99 Miles For Sale Is Also Serial Number 00001
Great news for Ford and off-road fans who used to spend their days commenting "First!" on newly uploaded YouTube videos: The first production Bronco Raptor is up for sale on Bring a Trailer. It's being sold out of Alpharetta, Georgia, and aside from rocking serial number 00001, this particular Braptor is noteworthy for only having 99 miles on the odometer despite being four years old.
About a year after Ford dropped the revived Bronco for 2021, the company came out with this high-performance Raptor version with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Within the ultra-wide fenders are knobby, 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, HOSS 4.0 suspension, Fox live valve shocks and semi-active dampers, and 13.1 inches of ground clearance. The one for sale is said to come with the interior carbon fiber package and the Lux package, which, among other things, bundles in 10 Bang & Olufsen speakers, adaptive cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.
They bought it for charity
Like many first examples of special enthusiast cars, this particular Bronco was sold for charity back in the day. According to the seller, the original owner paid $350,000 for it at Barrett-Jackson's Palm Beach auction in 2022. All fees and commissions were waived, so all that money went to the National Forest Foundation and youth charity Outward Bound.
As of this writing, the current bid for the Bronco Raptor No. 1 is sitting at just $46,250, but there are still several days left, so it'll almost definitely trade hands for way more than that. For reference, a brand-new 2026 example with no special history starts at $81,990, including destination.
When we drove the Bronco Raptor back in 2023, we found it to be "unspeakably good off-road" and "an incredible machine that makes you feel like a hero while looking like a real world-class meathead." Well, now's your chance to look like the first world-class meathead.