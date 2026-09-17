I've Got A Six Figure Budget For The Ultimate Nap Vehicle! What Car Should I Buy?
Sam is helping his dad choose the ultimate "nap" vehicle. His dad is semi-retired and likes big comfortable cars, so when he visits family, he can nap in the car. He has liked the Mercedes S-class but wants to change it up. With a solid budget upwards of $200,000 what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
My dad has the money ready, but no idea which car to use it on. He's looking for the ultimate nap vehicle. (He takes a nap in he car when he visits family, not while he is driving) He drove an S class for the past 5 years, but gave it to my brother (as a sort of bribe so that my brother wouldn't "buy a dangerous sports car and kill himself", but that's another story), so now he's back on the market.
The car must nap. Things like interior LED lighting, plenty of space, massaging seats, excellent sound, interior scents, all create an excellent napping place. He doesn't need a huge amount of space (no vans/SUVs/wagons are really necessary), but 4-5 seats would be ideal. He often takes my teenage sister for driving lessons, so the car should be reasonably safe. His budget is wide open but he wants to stay under $200,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $200,000
Location: NYC
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Comfort, quiet, good for napping
Doesn't want: Something too big
Expert 1- Tom McParland: Catch Some Zzzz
Well, this is certainly a unique request, and with a budget we aren't always working with. What it really sounds like your dad needs is to hire a driver, that way he can nap while the car is moving so he is refreshed once he reaches his destination. If he insists on driving, makes sure he knows that those fancy cruise control systems still require active eyes on the road.
My pick would be a lightly used Bentley Flying Spur. Why spend new-car money when you can get a heavily depreciated used one. This is a 2021 Flying Spur W12 First Edition with the Mulliner spec. That's a very British luxury car way of saying it has everything. Original MSRP was well over $300,000, but it currently sits at about $155,000 with fewer than 16,000 miles. Now, teaching the teen the ways of the road might be a tricky ride, but perhaps she could be your chauffeur.
Expert 2: Stick with an S-Class, just a better one
Oh boy, have I got the perfect nap vehicle for you. Sam, what your dad needs is a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. He just came out of a regular S-Class, so it should be a pretty easy transition to make, but the Maybachs are not simply a stretched S-Class that's a little more luxurious. The back seat truly is nicer than a business class seat on an airplane, with a wild amount of recline, tons of massage functions, deployable tray tables, heated and cooled cupholders, a refrigerator, infotainment screens with HDMI ports, powered sunshades for even the quarter windows... I could go on.
I will go on, actually. Mercedes is the current leader when it comes to ambient lighting setups, so your dad will be happy with that. It's got the perfume scent deployer he wants, as well as one of the best sound systems in the business — especially when you turn on the Burmester's 4D function, which activates exciters in the seats so you really feel the music. I personally have spent many hours in the back seat of Maybachs, including taking naps, so I can vouch for how fantastic it is.The Maybach S-Class is actually great to drive, too, not just to nap in. It's noticeably quieter and comfier than a regular S-Class, and is the kind of car you can wheel around with just the touch of a finger. Best of all, there are currently some ridiculous deals on 2026 model year Maybachs as dealerships clear inventory for the facelifted 2027 model. Ridiculous as in $70,000 off the price of a V12-powered S680. There's a lot of good specs out there, but I particularly like this one in two-tone blue and silver with a brown interior, even though it doesn't have the monoblock wheels.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - Whatever your therapist drives
I think we're addressing the wrong problem here, Sam. Your dad has all the money in the world — enough to have a "wide open" budget with a soft cap of $200,000, enough to give your brother an S-Class on a whim — and he spends his visits to his family asleep in the car? His primary need for a vehicle isn't as a mode of transportation, but as a sanctuary.
I get the appeal of using a vehicle in this way. I've spent hours just lounging in in the sun the back of a Rivian R1S, I took my therapy call this week from a Subaru Forester, we've built a society with so little privacy that there's nowhere to get away from it all except to be alone in a car. But surely your dad has access to better solutions, to other spaces that will allow him to be himself without the need to drop a fifth of a million dollars on a vehicle to avoid seeing his family.
Sam, send your dad to therapy. Tell him to work out why he's so intent on dodging his family, why he finds solace in self-isolation in this manner. Then, once all the internal issues are figured out, tell him to get a Taycan.