I've Got A Six Figure Budget For The Ultimate Nap Vehicle! What Car Should I Buy?

Sam is helping his dad choose the ultimate "nap" vehicle. His dad is semi-retired and likes big comfortable cars, so when he visits family, he can nap in the car. He has liked the Mercedes S-class but wants to change it up. With a solid budget upwards of $200,000 what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

My dad has the money ready, but no idea which car to use it on. He's looking for the ultimate nap vehicle. (He takes a nap in he car when he visits family, not while he is driving) He drove an S class for the past 5 years, but gave it to my brother (as a sort of bribe so that my brother wouldn't "buy a dangerous sports car and kill himself", but that's another story), so now he's back on the market.

The car must nap. Things like interior LED lighting, plenty of space, massaging seats, excellent sound, interior scents, all create an excellent napping place. He doesn't need a huge amount of space (no vans/SUVs/wagons are really necessary), but 4-5 seats would be ideal. He often takes my teenage sister for driving lessons, so the car should be reasonably safe. His budget is wide open but he wants to stay under $200,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $200,000

Location: NYC

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Comfort, quiet, good for napping

Doesn't want: Something too big