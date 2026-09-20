7 Budget Drones That Are Aimed At Beginners

Drones are no longer super-pricey pieces of equipment reserved for professionals. In fact, it is possible to pick up a variety of models for less than $50 from popular outlets such as Walmart or Amazon. However, a cheap drone doesn't necessarily equate to a good value for the money, but not everyone has a bottomless wallet to just head out and buy the best of the best.

So, we have composed this list of seven drones, all available for less than $500 — some considerably cheaper — to highlight the very best out there at the more affordable end of things. Among them sits a number of DJI models, such as the Neo and Flip, in addition to an FPV drone from BetaFPV, and comprehensive kits, too, such as the Holy Stone HS900. To ensure keen beginners don't go and blow their hard-earned cash on toys that simply can't deliver the expected experience, every drone featured here — apart from the single FPV (first-person-view) drone — boasts 1080p camera quality, GPS stabilization for stable hovering, and reliable return-to-home functionality, plus a suitable spares supply and a weight below 250 grams.

That last point is key, as drones south of 250 grams side step the otherwise mandatory FAA registration for recreational users. While larger drones that require such registration may be more technically advanced in many ways, it's the beginner end of the market we have in our sights here, so there is no need to venture into such machinery. Entries have been ranked by price, starting off with the cheapest and ending with the most expensive, and therefore, presumably, the best.