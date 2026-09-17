These Are The Drivers You Hoped Would Beat Max Verstappen At Karting

Folks, it happened: Max Verstappen raced 100 other athletes, celebrities, Twitch streamers, and engineers on go karts. As everyone expected, Max won. As few people (Max included) expected, he passed more than half the pack within just seconds of starting the race — by the first corner, he'd already passed the racer (Janja Garnbret) I'd hoped to beat him.

How about your picks, though? Who did you want to beat Max Verstappen? That's the question I asked all of you the other day, and today we're going through your answers. Some of you agreed with my choice of Janja, others suggested folks previously announced, and some of you came up with your own racers that you bet would be involved. None of us were right, no one was able to hold Max off for 30 laps of Silverstone, but at least we can look through the answers that could have been. Let's dive in.