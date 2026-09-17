These Are The Drivers You Hoped Would Beat Max Verstappen At Karting
Folks, it happened: Max Verstappen raced 100 other athletes, celebrities, Twitch streamers, and engineers on go karts. As everyone expected, Max won. As few people (Max included) expected, he passed more than half the pack within just seconds of starting the race — by the first corner, he'd already passed the racer (Janja Garnbret) I'd hoped to beat him.
How about your picks, though? Who did you want to beat Max Verstappen? That's the question I asked all of you the other day, and today we're going through your answers. Some of you agreed with my choice of Janja, others suggested folks previously announced, and some of you came up with your own racers that you bet would be involved. None of us were right, no one was able to hold Max off for 30 laps of Silverstone, but at least we can look through the answers that could have been. Let's dive in.
Noah Baglin
Janja is amazing. Her Olympic performance was insane.
I'm thinking that Noah Baglin has to be in the mix. He's the current World Junior Karting Champion. He's 14-years-old and has a seat in the Scuderia Ferrari Drivers Academy. He would know the kart better than Verstappen at this point, and with a not-yet-developed pre-frontal cortex, is more likely to make big moves regardless of consequence.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
You said World Junior Karting Champion, you said his age, and I still wasn't prepared for how Junior he is.
Lewis Hamilton
Have Lewis Hamilton show up dressed as the Stig, and have him start one position ahead of Verstappen, and tell Verstappen nothing. Let the hilarity ensue.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
A slower Mario Kart racer
Someone slow enough so they get a blue shell they can use right at the finish.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
All of the above
I want all 100 drivers to beat him.
But as a former competitive climber (well before it was in the Olympics), I am a big fan of Janja as well.
Submitted by: Neal Richards
Wasn't Diamond Joe the driver of the two?
Barack Obama. I don't care who you are, that would be worth watching.
Submitted by: GUestarino
Oscar the Grouch
Just looked at the list and other than Janja, who I now know from this post, I know of no one on the list. So it's almost meaningless. "Random people get spanked by Max" is probably the eventual headline.
I can only hope that in the 11 that aren't known, that Oscar the Grouch is included, and he puts a schooling down on Max.
Submitted by: dolsh
Green Bay
The Packers. They have to beat somebody.
Submitted by: OakNapkins
Sarah Lezito
I hope its Sarah Lezito. Her motorcycle antics are crazy entertaining.
Submitted by: Heisenberg
I want to hang out with Sarah Lezito so bad. I may not "speak French" or whatever, but I feel like we could figure that out.
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson, bet he could give Max a run for his money.
Submitted by: IB007
I appreciate your nonspecificity
luigi
Submitted by: jim Hendrix