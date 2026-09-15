Who Do You Want To Beat Max Verstappen At Karting?

I didn't learn about the Max Vs 100 entry list through following Max — I'm famously not an F1 girlie, despite having actually met Max in person at the Civic Type R launch — but through the Instagram of an athlete I actually do follow: Janja Garnbret. She's a Slovenian rock climber, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, 51-time World Climbing Series gold medalist, the first woman to onsight 5.14b, and the second woman to climb 5.15c — she's arguably the greatest female rock climber in the world. Also, c'mon, just look at her arms. You think little Max is going to be able to whip a kart around with more control than her with those guns?

I truly hope Janja beats Max tomorrow, both because I think it would be funny for a complete non-racer to win and because I think Janja's pure heart and spirit will carry her to victory. Who do you want to win, though? Someone on the list, or do you have a guess as to who remains unannounced? Let me know your hopes and predictions below, and I'll collect my favorites after the race.