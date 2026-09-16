1997 Land Rover Defender 90 For Sale With 45,000 Miles Has Had Just One Owner: Kim Basinger

What were you doing in 1997? If you were alive and of driving age, perhaps you were drooling over a Dodge Viper GTS, a hilariously awesome car that we encourage you to buy, even though an aging Dodge Viper will never be a great investment (sorry to burst your bubble). Well, Kim Basinger, star of 1980s and 1990s screens, was buying a cool Land Rover back in 1997. And if you're a Land Rover enthusiast (or a huge Kim Basinger fan), now is your chance to get your hands on that classic off-roader.

Basinger's 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS, in all of its late 1990s glory, is up for sale on Bring a Trailer. The actor didn't seem to mistreat it (or daily-drive it) either. Basinger's charming two-door Land Rover has done just 45,000 miles since she bought it brand new. It's also sitting pretty after said pricey and extensive refurbishment.

Want this one? Of course you do – Kim Basinger is the one and only owner. You've got to pay to play, though. As of writing, bidding for the low-mile Defender 90 NAS is cruising for a substantial payout by the auction's end, and it's well over $80k at the moment. It's not uncommon to see similar, low-mileage 1997 Defenders go for over $100,000. Oh, and you'll want to act soon; the Bring a Trailer auction is set to end in less than a week.