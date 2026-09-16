1997 Land Rover Defender 90 For Sale With 45,000 Miles Has Had Just One Owner: Kim Basinger
What were you doing in 1997? If you were alive and of driving age, perhaps you were drooling over a Dodge Viper GTS, a hilariously awesome car that we encourage you to buy, even though an aging Dodge Viper will never be a great investment (sorry to burst your bubble). Well, Kim Basinger, star of 1980s and 1990s screens, was buying a cool Land Rover back in 1997. And if you're a Land Rover enthusiast (or a huge Kim Basinger fan), now is your chance to get your hands on that classic off-roader.
Basinger's 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS, in all of its late 1990s glory, is up for sale on Bring a Trailer. The actor didn't seem to mistreat it (or daily-drive it) either. Basinger's charming two-door Land Rover has done just 45,000 miles since she bought it brand new. It's also sitting pretty after said pricey and extensive refurbishment.
Want this one? Of course you do – Kim Basinger is the one and only owner. You've got to pay to play, though. As of writing, bidding for the low-mile Defender 90 NAS is cruising for a substantial payout by the auction's end, and it's well over $80k at the moment. It's not uncommon to see similar, low-mileage 1997 Defenders go for over $100,000. Oh, and you'll want to act soon; the Bring a Trailer auction is set to end in less than a week.
It's in great shape
Let's get one thing straight: this thing is rad. Love Kim Basinger or not, her Defender is a seriously desirable spec – even if it isn't all original. It's of the North American Specification, hence the "NAS." It's also one of the Defender's few and sought-after Defender 90 NAS Station Wagons, meaning it traded the Jeep-esque soft top for a factory-installed aluminum roof. Families might want something spacious and modern like the four-door Land Rover Defender 110 V8, but the classic Defender 90 NAS keeps things charmingly old-school with its short wheelbase, which is better for off-roading (if you're bold enough to take this time-piece wheeling).
Under the British off-roader's bonnet (or hood on this side of the pond), Basinger's Defender packs a 4.0-liter V8 mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. Power hits the dirt through a full-time four-wheel drive system with a dual-range transfer case. Here's where the purists will start to sweat: it's in Arles Blue under a white hardtop. It's a highly desirable combination. That said, the paint isn't original. It was part of the truck's 2014 refurbishment by West Coast Rovers, a process that totaled $37,000 when all was said and done, including over $12,000 for disassembly, paint, and reassembly. The listing shows photos of the Arles Blue paint sticker under the hood, so it was probably a re-spray of the original color, but we can't be certain.
In addition to the paint work, West Coast Rovers reupholstered the seats, resealed the transfer case and rear differential, rebuilt the cylinder head, installed a 2-inch lift, and replaced components from the braking system to the windshield. And while 2014 might seem like a long time ago, Basinger's Land Rover hasn't done much since the overhaul. Of the roughly 45,000 miles that the Defender 90 NAS has on its clock, around 1,000 of them are post-refurbishment. Someone drive this thing, please.
Expect it to go for big bucks
Kim Basinger has included a little handwritten note along with the rare Land Rover. Perhaps in an attempt to motivate a buyer, the actor wrote, "People have asked me everyday since day one... Do you want to sell it? In my heart... I will never sell it – This is a very special one- Take good care!" The note, on her personal stationery, is followed by a signature and the words "P.S and most all Enjoy!" Even without the celebrity ownership history, this one could fetch a decent payday when the auction ends in six days' time.
According to Classic.com, the average 1997 Land Rover Defender sale nets $77,053, and this one's already outbid that number. A handful of low-mileage 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 NAS models are currently for sale around the United States, and those are listed for well above $100,000, so don't be shocked by a six-figure price tag when the hammer falls. If this collectible isn't your cup of English Breakfast tea, you could always wait for Land Rover and Stellantis to team up to build a Defender pickup, or just rent an Ineos Grenadier for the weekend and see if you like that experience.