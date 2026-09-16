Our Readers Would Watch 6-Hour Documentaries About These Automotive Figures

It was probably inevitable, but Elon Musk is getting a documentary. Unlike some previous biographies, though, this one probably won't be as flattering. Alex Gibney, the documentarian who made "Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room" and "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief," directed the movie, and Elon's already so mad about it that he's threatened to sue Gibney's production company.

"Musk" is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in October before hitting HBO next year. And while the version in theaters reportedly includes an intermission, you should know it's almost four hours long. But you should also know the original cut is said to have been about six hours long. Thank god for editors.

That got us thinking. Assuming you could watch at home and didn't need to carve out an entire day to see the thing in theaters, which automotive figures would you actually want to watch a six-hour documentary about? Some answers were a little more predictable than others, but let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.