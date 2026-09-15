These Are The Worst Car Choices Your Parents Ever Made

I'm sure almost all of us have seen our parents make a head-scratching decision when it comes to buying or selling a car, especially if you're like me and know a hell of a lot more about the minute details of cars that your folks do. As they say, you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make it take a drink. In any case, I'm sure many of you folks have parents with car histories littered with trash, and that idea is what brought me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what the worst car choice your parents ever made was. Rather unsurprisingly, a hell of a lot of you pointed at vehicles made by former iterations of the Chrysler corporation. As much of a Mopar evangelist as I am, even I can admit it did put out some stinkers, especially in the 1970, '80s and '90s. Still, a few of you even pointed out good cars that were gone before you could enjoy them and picking good cars that were just wrong for them. I liked what I saw from you folks this weekend, I really did.

That's enough from me, though. How about you all head on down below and check out the worst car chpoices ever made by the parents of your fellow Jalops? If your car is on the list, I've got some bad news. It means that you are both chopped and unc.