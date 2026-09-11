What's The Worst Car Choice Your Parents Ever Made?

Well, now that I'm good and worked up, I suppose it's a good time to bring up the worst car-related choice my parents ever made. I'd like to preface this with the fact that they're wonderful people who gave me a great childhood and continue to be a fantastic part of my life, but damn, they are not into cars. My mom couldn't care less, and my dad is a motorcycle guy through and through.

My mom was looking for a new car in the early 2010s, and I suggested, because I'm very smart, that she should look at late-1980s and early-1990s Jeep Grand Wagoneers. Back then, even the nicest ones in the world would barely crack $20,000. Sure, they were terrible on gas and not particularly safe for a family, but they were sick as hell, I could tell they would be worth a lot more one day. Welp, my parents bought a 2010 Mercury Mariner instead. There was even a time when my parents had that Mariner and a Mountaineer at the same time. That's right, we were a Mercury family. The horrors.

Now, that Mariner is worth about $5, and a clean Grand Wagoneer can go for well over $80,000. I will never let them forget it. Anyway, that's enough out of me. I can feel my heart beating too fast, and I need to calm down, so how about you drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what the worst car choice your parents ever made was?