The First 150-MPH American-Built Production Motorcycle Wasn't A Harley Or An Indian

What's got a wide, sci-fi-esque face, an Austrian heart, and an American badge? Give up? Nope, definitely not a knock-off Robocop or Terminator. It's the Buell 1125R, and it's part of an objectively interesting chapter in American motorcycling. Erik Buell founded his quirky, unorthodox motorcycle company back in 1983. Until 2009, when Buell's parent company Harley-Davidson pulled the plug, most of the brand's bikes made use of Buell-designed chassis and Harley-derived V-Twins to create American sport bikes unlike the sort of motorcycles you'd find coming off the line in Milwaukee. Then there was the 1125R.

Instead of going for a spicier take on a Harley-Davidson twin, the Buell teamed up with BRP-Rotax to produce a dual-overhead cam 1125cc (69 cubic-inch) V-Twin. The Austrian-built engine was uncharted waters for the motorcycle manufacturer. The BRP-Rotax Helicon engine was the first liquid-cooled mill used in a production Buell. Push the 1125R towards its sky-high 10,500-RPM redline, and the Buell was good for 146 horsepower at 9,800 RPM. As you might expect with numbers like that, the Buell is fast. Superbike fast. When the 1125R was brand new, it could hit a top speed of 170 miles per hour.

That's not the only way the Buell was different, either. In the 1125R (and its more naked cousin, the 1125CR), the BRP-Rotax engine was a stressed member, meaning the swingarm bolted directly to the cases, making the engine a structural part of the sport bike. Also, unlike the more common chain drive in the segment, the 1125R makes use of a belt drive. Add a weight-saving, perimeter-mounted front brake disc with an eight-piston caliper, and the Buell is a lesson in the unconventional.