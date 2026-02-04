Buell's New Super Cruiser Is So Popular The Company Needs To Expand

Buell is back! After an undeserved end, the loss of its founder, a promise of return, and the reintroduction of old bikes, Buell now has something fully new coming out of its factories: The Super Cruiser, a traditionally-styled cruiser with some decidedly nontraditional engineering. The first Super Cruiser rolled off the production line back in September, and apparently the company's seen such enthusiasm for preorders that it's now taking on federal loans to scale up production.

Local outlet Michigan Live reported that Buell is borrowing $10 million from the feds, with the goal of bringing the motorcycle manufacturer's headcount from 60 to 222 people over the coming two years. Buell only has 6,000 preorders for the $26,000 Super Cruiser, according to Michigan Live, but the company seems hopeful that the bike will pay off this massive loan for its workers and tooling. Whether those hopes will pan out, though, is a question worth asking.